Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 132 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,272,000 after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $254.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

