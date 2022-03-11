Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

