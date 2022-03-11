Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.24 on Friday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

