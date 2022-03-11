Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Pasithea Therapeutics had issued 4,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
NASDAQ KTTA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26. Pasithea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 4.16% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
