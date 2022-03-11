Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,522. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $120,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

