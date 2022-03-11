Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

PLC opened at C$32.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$29.08 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

