Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$32.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$29.08 and a one year high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

