Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

PCYG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

