Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Trading Down 4.4%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $15.26. 240,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 113,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

