Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$27,112.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$35.35 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$26.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

