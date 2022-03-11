Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $131,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $149.05. 9,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,934. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

