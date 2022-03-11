Pacira BioSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,094% compared to the average daily volume of 49 put options.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

