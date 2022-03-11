Pacific Wealth Management Invests $5.26 Million in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,970,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.14. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

