Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.88. Pacific Booker Minerals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.90.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

