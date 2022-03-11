Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Ian Barkshire Buys 8 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire bought 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,904 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($199.58).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,920 ($25.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,350.86.

OXIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

