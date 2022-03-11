Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 284,643 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

