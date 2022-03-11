Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 281,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.