Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Orgenesis worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orgenesis by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Orgenesis Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

