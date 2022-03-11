Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,648,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. Oracle has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

