Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

