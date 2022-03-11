Oppenheimer Trims Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Target Price to $7.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOND. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Sonder alerts:

Shares of SOND opened at 4.98 on Friday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.22 and a 12 month high of 11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.