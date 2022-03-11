Oppenheimer Trims Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Target Price to $7.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOND. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shares of SOND opened at 4.98 on Friday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.22 and a 12 month high of 11.00.
Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
