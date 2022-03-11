Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WHF. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WHF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

