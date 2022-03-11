OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Volume Hits $1.50 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $1.50 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.43 or 0.06590114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.69 or 0.99825446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042305 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.