Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ooma were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.87 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $353.91 million, a P/E ratio of -212.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

