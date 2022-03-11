OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 8.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 26,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,433,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $536.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

