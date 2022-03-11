OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 79.5% in February

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OMVKY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.31. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

