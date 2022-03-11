Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,449. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

