Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 29,700 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

