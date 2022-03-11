Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get OLO alerts:

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 978,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -17.51. OLO has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.