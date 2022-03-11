Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,358. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,963,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

