Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,580. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

