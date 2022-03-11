Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.
NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
