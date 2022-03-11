Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

