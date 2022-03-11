OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31,901.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 344,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

