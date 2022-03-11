ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $34,529.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,808.04 or 0.99878729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

