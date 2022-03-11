OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 6,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 226,377 shares.The stock last traded at $21.88 and had previously closed at $21.55.

Specifically, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.