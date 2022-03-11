Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $3,298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
