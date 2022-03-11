Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

