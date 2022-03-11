Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Rating) will post its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

Oakley Capital Investments stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 400 ($5.24). 967,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 410.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.58. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 290.75 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The firm has a market cap of £714.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £104,750 ($137,251.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.98) target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.