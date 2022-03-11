NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $5,300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,343.40.

NVR stock opened at $4,776.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR has a one year low of $4,363.32 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,220.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5,211.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

