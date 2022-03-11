NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,518 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $599,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $224.56. 1,332,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,889,180. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $561.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

