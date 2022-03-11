NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.92.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.