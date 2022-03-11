NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Desjardins

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

