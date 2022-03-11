NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NUVSF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF opened at $8.25 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.