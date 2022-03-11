Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 66.0% in February

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,877. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
