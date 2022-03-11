Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 66.0% in February

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,877. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 89,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

