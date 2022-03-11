Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.64. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

