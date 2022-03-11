Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 267.9% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

JCE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,030. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $18.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

