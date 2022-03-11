NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after buying an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after purchasing an additional 354,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

