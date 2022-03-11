Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NOG stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -31.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

