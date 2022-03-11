Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NOG opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

