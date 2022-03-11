North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,641. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.06%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

